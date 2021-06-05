Mill Creek 8th graders build World War II monument

MILL CREEK, Oklahoma (KXII) - After two years, The Mill Creek class of 2025 completed their monument, to honor the World War II soldiers who died in a plane crash in 1944.

It all started with this comment, “nothing ever happens in our small town of Mill Creek,” said by Brycen Allen, a sixth grader at the time, who is one of the builders of the monument and student in the class of 2025.

And that’s what brought on the history lesson, of the soldiers who were killed in a B-17 training mission over Mill Creek on February 12, 1944.

“I feel blessed to be a part of this, very blessed, it’s an amazing thing to see happen,” Mill Creek class of 2025 student Serenity Mott said.

These soldiers were in their last training mission before they would travel across seas to Europe to fight in World War II.

“It was weird to have something that big happen in Mill Creek but also at the same time it gives an opportunity to make sure they are remembered,” Mott said.

Family members of the soldiers traveled down to be in attendance of the unveiling.

“Awesome event for us to finally have him honored,” Nephew of soldier who died in the crash, Rex Hill said.

Hill and his family drove around 640 miles, with one family member being Sergeant Hill’s sister.

She was 14 when she found out her 21 year old brother had died.

“I didn’t cry during taps, almost, I just thrilled with the community, not a big community it doesn’t look like but there were a lot of people here,” Hill

The class of 2025 raised almost $10,000 to bring the monument to life.

In the two years of planning they raised the money, collected pictures of the soldiers, and learned more about the crash that happened on February 12, 1944.

“It feels amazing it feels to have such great classmates, friends who decided to do this, very blessed,” Mott said.

There are a few more last minute details that they said need to be finished, but the class of 2025 was ready to show the community what they have been working on for the last two years.

