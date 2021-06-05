Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Two men in custody after police pursuit in Denison

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Dramatic footage from inside Texoma Medical Center around 1 pm Friday showed several Denison Police officers with guns drawn surrounding two men they pulled over in the parking lot.

Denison Police say it started after the driver, Julian Esquivel, failed to yield at FM 691 at Highway 75.

During the pursuit Denison Police say officers observed the two making “suspicious movements” inside the car before the “conducted a felony traffic stop.”

Esquivel stopped the car after being surrounded by police cars and came out after a few minutes later with his hands up.

Just two minutes later the man in the passenger seat, Larry Trevathan, opened the door and was immediately swarmed and taken to the ground by the six responding officers.

Both Esquivel and Trevathan were arrested for drug and firearm related charges.

Trevathan also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

