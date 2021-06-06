Bryan County woman dead after struck by truck

ALBANY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Bryan County woman was killed, after she was hit by a vehicle Friday night.

OHP Troopers say it happened on State Highway 70, near Albany in Bryan County.

They say 68-year-old Mary A. Wilson of Bokchito was walking west in the Eastbound lane of the highway, when she was hit by a pick up truck headed West.

She was flown to a Plano hospital, where she died of her injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

