Bryan County woman dead after struck by truck

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT
ALBANY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Bryan County woman was killed, after she was hit by a vehicle Friday night.

OHP Troopers say it happened on State Highway 70, near Albany in Bryan County.

They say 68-year-old Mary A. Wilson of Bokchito was walking west in the Eastbound lane of the highway, when she was hit by a pick up truck headed West.

She was flown to a Plano hospital, where she died of her injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

