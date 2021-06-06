One killed in Marshall County crash

KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Kingston man is dead after a crash in Marshall County Friday night.

OHP Troopers say it happened on State Highway 32, just after 11 p.m. just outside of Kingston.

They say two vehicles were headed west on HWY 32 when a sedan hit the left rear of an SUV, left the roadway, rolled several times before striking a barb wire fence and coming to a stop.

The driver of the sedan, 20-year-old Dylan McCullough was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, and two passengers inside the SUV, including a juvenile and 76-year-old woman were both taken to the hospital but have since been released.

Troopers say speed was a factor in this crash, but the condition of the driver is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.