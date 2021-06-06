Last Round of Heavy Rain Ends Monday

Scattered heavy thunderstorms fired up in response to afternoon heating on Sunday, these contained very heavy rainfall and lightning but damaging weather was not reported. They fell apart Sunday evening with the loss of daytime heating, but storm coverage is expected to increase again late tonight into Monday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for north Texas to account for additional rainfall totals of up to 3″ and perhaps a few isolated pockets up to 5″. The precipitation pattern appears to favor heaviest storms over our southern sector, this means southern Oklahoma will probably get much less rain than parts of north Texas.

The wet pattern winds down and we’re pushing 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies later this week. The long-range models show dry weather right through next weekend, a very small chance of showers creeps back into the forecast by Sunday, but at this point we’re talking 10%.

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: 80% Thunderstorms returning late tonight, heavy rainfall likely especially north Texas

Monday: 70% Thunderstorms morning, 30% showers afternoon

Tuesday: 30% Showers

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

Sunday: 10% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority