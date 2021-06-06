Softball tourney held to help Tollie Royal

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -Gainesville High School hosted a softball tournament to benefit Tollie Royal and his recovery from Guillian Barre Syndrome.

Royal was diagnosed with GBS on June 6, 2020. GBS is a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms.

“What we’re doing is just try to help fundraise, help with bills and just come out and come together as a family and to help support his recovery and just create a good atmosphere with family and friends,” said Melvin Royal, Tollie’s cousin.

Teams paid a $200 entry fee to play in the tournament. Participants and spectators could also take part a silent auction and win prizes through raffle tickets.

All the money raised from the event goes towards helping Royal cover expenses involved with his recovery.

Royal said seeing the support from not only his friends and family but from the community as well was overwhelming.

“I’m really encouraged by the amount of support that I see here from the Cooke County and Gainesville Community,” Royal said. “It’s tremendous support and I’ve seen people that I haven’t seen in 30-35 years and it’s just overwhelming and God is good.”

Royal graduated from Gainesville in 1983 where he was a three sport athlete. He played football at Sam Houston State and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Oilers.

Melvin said he hopes to make this tournament a yearly event until Royal is fully recovered.

Royal’s daughter Vanessa, has also started a GoFundMe which you can donate to by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.