‘Tiger King’ stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe arrested for suspected DUI

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife were arrested Saturday morning, on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

The couple were arrested in Oklahoma City shortly after 1:45 a.m.

Police say they spotted a white Range Rover exiting a parking lot, and stop when it saw police.

Reports say that’s when Lauren Lowe got out of the vehicle, and Jeff Lowe got into the drivers seat, and attempted to drive away.

Both were arrested for suspicion of DUI.

This comes just weeks after dozens of cats were confiscated from the couple, for allegedly violating federal guidelines.

