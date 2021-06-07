Beto O’Rourke now a volunteer deputy registrar in Cooke County

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Beto O’Rourke made a pit stop in Gainesville Monday as a part of his ‘Drive for Democracy’ campaign.

The former El Paso congressman who challenged senator Ted Cruz three years ago, says the campaign is aimed at trying to get as many people registered to vote.

Former congressman O’Rourke stopped by the Cooke County Voter Registration office before heading to Leonard Park.

“...To become a volunteer deputy registrar, that allows me to help register people to vote in Cooke County...” O’Rourke said.

“These are people who volunteer their time to get people out and vote,” said voter registration clerk Katheryn Baker. “The majority of our voters come from them.”

O’Rourke is traveling throughout the state to get deputized in several more counties, and as a VDR, O’Rourke is able to sign off on voter applications.

“I want to make sure that we have this conversation about voting rights and our democracy everywhere,” O’Rourke said. “Not just with Democrats and not just with Republicans. It’s going to take all of us, as Texans and as Americans, to get this right.”

“Very odd, when I pulled up and didn’t see flags anywhere,” said Jenika Ragsdale. “There was none of that...so I felt safe being able to hear Beto talk.”

Ragsdale is a member of PROGainseville. She had her voter card renewed Monday.

“I hope they realize we’re not here to cause trouble, we’ve never caused trouble, all we’ve tried to do is share our voice,” said Ragsdale. “And that’s all we’re ever going to do.”

“So even if this is a Republican majority county, those Republican voters are just as important as the Democratic voters in my hometown of El Paso,” O’Rourke said. “I want to listen to people and learn from them. I’m definitely going to get a different perspective here in Cooke County then I would in other parts of the state, but it’s been a really positive visit so far and I’m looking forward to coming back.”

O’Rourke, who has been rumored to be considering a run against Texas Governor Greg Abbott next year, wouldn’t comment to News 12 on potential future runs for office, but said right now his main focus is getting as many Texans registered to vote.

Other cities on Beto’s route include: Denton, Dallas and Texarkana.

