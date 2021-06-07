Texoma Local
Child shot in the leg at Sherman apartment complex

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A 7-year-old girl is in the hospital, after she was shot in the leg inside a Sherman apartment.

Police say it happened at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Westwood Garden apartment complex.

They say a family friend was inside the apartment, cleaning a 40 caliber handgun, when it discharged, striking a 7-year-old girl, who was playing just feet away.

The child was taken to a Dallas area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the gun was reported stolen from Fort Worth Police Department and police have one person in custody.

