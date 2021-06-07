City of Denison ends rental assistance program

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison is ending its rental assistance program.

The program began in January as part of the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The city said its strict requirements kept them from helping everyone who applied.

In the 5 months it ran, the city was able to help 27 families with rent, totaling around $129,000.

Those in need of rental assistance in Texas can still apply for help from the state’s program. The city of Denison said the state program’s qualifications and application process is identical to their city program.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.