Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade

The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants.
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan care facility brought some cheer into the lives of its residents with a drive thru parade on Monday afternoon. The parade happened at the Iron County Medical Care Facility and Victorian Heights assisted living, both located in Crystal Falls. The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants. Participants decorated their vehicles, made signs, and waved and cheered, bringing cheer and summer joy to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Folterman, 38, was booked into the Grayson County Jail Saturday.
Denison man arrested for attempted child rape, child porn
Child shot in the leg at Sherman apartment complex
Child shot in the leg at Sherman apartment complex
KXII
Bryan County woman dead after struck by truck
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death
KXII
One killed in Marshall County crash

Latest News

The city of Sherman will now allow the sale and consumption of alcohol in city parks for...
Sherman approves alcohol permits for events in city parks
Beto O’Rourke made a pit stop in Gainesville Monday as a part of his ‘Drive for Democracy’...
Beto O’Rourke now a volunteer deputy registrar in Cooke County
Council presented with items for approval: continued plans for the city water plant and zone...
Denison council votes Monday on 2 agenda items
The weeklong National Sand Bass Festival kicked off in Madill on Monday.
Sand Bass Festival kicks off in Madill
The city was able to help 27 families with rent, totaling around $129,000.
City of Denison ends rental assistance program