Denison council votes Monday on 2 agenda items

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Monday night Denison city council was presented with 2 agenda items for approval: to move forward with plans for an updated city water plant, and zone expansion for child safety from sex offenders.

It’s part of the master plan for the Randell Water Plant. An electrical evaluation required to move forward with the project will better prepare the plant for events like the February snow storm. Public Works director, Carrie Jones, said this project is important because it sets the plant up for backup power generation.

”We have master plans for our distribution system and our collection system and so the storm in February made it more apparent that we really need to focus on our actual plants as well where we are able to treat the water,” said Jones.

Denison’s current child safety zone ordinance restricts registered sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet from where children frequently gather like parks and playgrounds, public libraries and pools and schools and day cares.

”What there isn’t right now is a restriction on them being able to go and frequent these places and so this amendment simply states that they cannot travel to, linger or congregate at those kind of areas,” said Denison Public Library director, Greg Mitchell.

Mitchell said local incidents inspired him to advocate for this expansion.

”I think everybody assumed that we had this kind of protection already and after an incident that had happened here and another one in Sherman, what came to light was that not every town actually has a restriction on the activities of the registered sex offenders,” said Mitchell.

Both agenda items were presented to city council Monday night.

