Denison man arrested for attempted child rape, child porn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested over the weekend accused of over a dozen child sex crimes.

Jail records show Raymond Folterman, 38, was booked Saturday on nine counts of possessing child pornography as well as two counts each of attempted aggravated child rape and soliciting rape.

Deputies have not released any more details in the case thus far.

Folterman remains in the Grayson County Jail on bonds totaling $850,000.

