Summer Temperatures Ahead...

Last shot of rain ends by Tuesday afternoon
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Skylar Spinler
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Our regional satellite image shows a well-defined upper circulation beginning to break up and move to the east, this means a steady shift toward a drier weather pattern which leaves us rain-free by Wednesday. It will also be heating up to the warmest weather so far in 2021. Summer Countdown, just 13 days to go!

Futurecast shows a last round of rain favoring our southern counties overnight, followed by only a slight chance of rain and a decent amount of sunshine Tuesday. Rain completely leaves the forecast by Wednesday and for several days beyond.

As we heat up, our humidity levels increase so expect muggy conditions. Winds turn breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.

A small chance of showers returns Sun-Mon as a weak front passes, but it will have limited instability so any rain is expected to very very spotty and not intense.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 20% Showers- Mostly in the AM hours

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

Sunday: 10% Showers

Monday: 10% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

