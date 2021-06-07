Sand Bass Festival kicks off in Madill

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The weeklong National Sand Bass Festival kicked off in Madill on Monday at the county courthouse square.

The festival has been Madill tradition since the 60s. Sand Bass Planning Committee chairman Donny Raley told me they work hard to make sure it’s family friendly and fun for everyone.

“If we could have a little child to get out there and ride a ride or an eighty year old grandma that’s having fun watching the grandchildren ride the ride, that’s what its all about,” Raley said. “It’s all about food, fun and fellowship.”

Madill student Ty Rushing said he’s come here every year since he was a kid.

“Last year we didn’t get to have it so we should have a really big crowd this year,” Rushing said.

His dad is on the planning committee and his mom cooks for the entertainers.

“I’ve kinda been around it my whole life,” Rushing said.

Rushing said the food is good and the rides are fun, but the real draw for him this year is country singer Neal McCoy.

“I’m a big fan of country music so I’m a fan of him,” Rushing said. “I like his music. He’s probably one of the bigger people we’ve brought in ever.”

McCoy headline’s this year’s musical acts on Saturday, but you can see others perform nightly this week.

“It’s a free festival,” Raley said. “Anybody can come and enjoy the things we have to offer, and it doesn’t cost you a penny unless you want to ride a ride or buy some food. But you can bring your own ice chest, you can sit out and enjoy the concerts, and its all free.”

Raley said all you need to bring is a lawn chair.

Food vendors open at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, and Monday through Thursday the carnival opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Friday evening the festival will close at midnight, and on Saturday the carnival will open at 10 p.m. and close at midnight.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.