Gainesville man arrested after hitting family member with car, high speed pursuit

Cameron Harris
Cameron Harris(Cooke Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man was arrested after trying to run over a family member during an argument over child custody and then running from the police Monday night.

Gainesville police said just before 8 p.m. Cameron Dwayne Harris, 32, drove at a family member, and hit the man in the legs causing minor injuries.

When police responded and tried to get Harris to pull over, he took off leading police and Cooke County deputies on a chase for about 50 minutes reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

Harris is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading and is currently in the Cooke County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

