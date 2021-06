SILO, Okla. (KXII) - The Silo girls basketball team will have a new head coach next season. Ty Harman has stepped down, to take a coaching position at Strother High School, which brings him closer to family.

Harman led the Lady Rebels to a state runner-up finish in the Spring of 2021, they also qualified for the state tournament in 2020, when their season was cut short.

