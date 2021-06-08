Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Healdton woman killed in Carter Co. crash

By KXII Staff and Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash east of Wilson Sunday evening.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened on Keller Road near Memorial around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers said Brian Eccles, 57, of Healdton was northbound in a minivan when a southbound pickup veered left of center on a hillcrest and hit the van.

Brian said he tried to prevent a wreck by swerving away, but the pickup, driven by 35-year-old Dustin Bulla, swerved back into that lane.

Brian’s wife, 41-year-old Michal Eccles was fatally injured in the minivan’s passenger seat. She was transported to Mercy Healdton hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Brian and his 9-year-old son were seriously injured and driven to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and have since been released.

Eccles’ 12-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were treated and released at Mercy Ardmore.

The driver of the pickup, Dustin Bulla, 35, of Wilson, was not injured in the crash.

Troopers say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Brian said he is most angry because his kids will grow up without a mother.

Michal Eccles’ funeral will be held at Alexander Gray Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Folterman, 38, was booked into the Grayson County Jail Saturday.
Denison man arrested for attempted child rape, child porn
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Child shot in the leg at Sherman apartment complex
Child shot in the leg at Sherman apartment complex
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death
Beto O’Rourke made a pit stop in Gainesville Monday as a part of his ‘Drive for Democracy’...
Beto O’Rourke now a volunteer deputy registrar in Cooke County

Latest News

HER Story is a targeted approach to stopping violence before it happens by creating a community...
Determination and Dedication, Amy’s Story
HER Story Amy
A Lamar County teen was killed in a four wheeler crash over the weekend. Now her family wants...
Family of Lamar Co. teen killed in ATV crash want lesson learned in her death
3rd house in Grayson County to be struck by lightning this year
3rd house in Grayson County to be struck by lightning this year
How the experience has moved the hero cop and the infant’s family.
Novice Hugo cop saves choking baby