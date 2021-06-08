Healdton woman killed in Carter Co. crash

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash east of Wilson Sunday evening.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened on Keller Road near Memorial around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers said Brian Eccles, 57, of Healdton was northbound in a minivan when a southbound pickup veered left of center on a hillcrest and hit the van.

Brian said he tried to prevent a wreck by swerving away, but the pickup, driven by 35-year-old Dustin Bulla, swerved back into that lane.

Brian’s wife, 41-year-old Michal Eccles was fatally injured in the minivan’s passenger seat. She was transported to Mercy Healdton hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Brian and his 9-year-old son were seriously injured and driven to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and have since been released.

Eccles’ 12-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were treated and released at Mercy Ardmore.

The driver of the pickup, Dustin Bulla, 35, of Wilson, was not injured in the crash.

Troopers say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Brian said he is most angry because his kids will grow up without a mother.

Michal Eccles’ funeral will be held at Alexander Gray Funeral Home.

