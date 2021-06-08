Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Novice Hugo cop saves choking baby

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A novice cop in Oklahoma saves the life of a 3-week-old baby. How the experience has moved the hero cop and the infant’s family.

Tara Taylor of Hugo said her 1-month-old baby has been dealing with acid reflux. She almost lost Karson to a choking episode at 3-weeks-old.

“I honestly started grieving because I thought I lost my baby,” said Tara.

“Tara was feeding him and he burped and then she called out his name and I heard the panic in her voice. He had turned a dark brown and was just not responsive,” said Melissa Taylor, Karson’s grandmother.

But novice Hugo police officer, Michael Kelley responded within minutes. The Taylors call him a hero.

“I handed him off to him and I knew he knew better than I did. And he hit him on the back probably about 2 or 3 times and he told me ‘I felt Karson cough or he responded,’” said Melissa.

Officer Kelley began full-time at the department earlier this year.

“You always read stories about these officers in big cities that do things like this and I never expected especially 2 months into my law enforcement career full-time to be able to say that I was able to save a life,” said Kelley.

A volunteer first responder in Powderly, he calls it a blessing he got to baby Karson when he did, and was able to put his CPR training to use.

“I’ve deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, and I’ve been in a bunch of situations and I’ve never had an adrenaline dump like that. I just can’t put it into words really,” said Kelley.

Moved by the experience, Kelley has since visited the Taylors, and has made a promise to be a role model through Karson’s life.

“To me there’s a bond there, hopefully he’ll grow up to see that and I’ll be able to get my family to meet with theirs and our kids can hopefully play together, and just have somebody there for him because he made just as much of an impact on me as I did on him,” said Kelley.

“I want someone like that in my son’s life, that my son can look up to and be like he saved my life I want to save others,” said Tara.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

