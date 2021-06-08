Sherman approves alcohol permits for events in city parks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman will now allow the sale and consumption of alcohol in city parks for certain events with the proper permits.

The city will take into consideration what events are being put on and who is applying for the permit on an individual basis.

Those who apply will be required to provide their own insurance and security for these events, As long as they have a Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission license they can now apply for permits to drink and also sell alcohol at their event through the city manager’s office.

“We found a way to rewrite the ordinance to keep in place the restrictions that are already in place,” said city of Sherman Communication’s Manager, Nate Strauch. “The city will see no money from the sales at these events, this is entirely a vendor based application system.”

Rob Beallew is a Sherman police officer and the director for the annual Sherman Celtic Festival, which is usually held on private property.

Monday, the city council approved the festival’s move to Pecan Gove Park and the sale of alcohol at the event.

“We’ve had alcohol sales and service at every festival since we started five years ago,” Beallew said. “If we do have a problem we have people in place to take care of those issues as they arise.”

City of Sherman Communications Manager Nate Strauch says having alcohol in city parks, and recreational areas is still illegal.

But with a Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission license you can apply for permission through the city manager’s office host an event that sells alcohol in a city park, recreation area or public space.

“Since there will be alcohol on hand we hope it is mitigated by the fact that there will be security at all these events,” Strauch said. “We will get to pick and choose what events they will be to ensure that they will be well run events and that they don’t get out of hand.”

Rajess Gupta says he comes to Pecan Grove Park every summer for Fourth of July. But he doesn’t drink and thinks this move is a bad idea.

“It might cause a problem because some people are going to drink, get too drunk and there’s always teenagers that try and drink,” Gupta said.

