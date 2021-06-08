Upper High Equals Summer Heat

Tuesday temperatures were generally at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday’s thank to sunshine and a lack of rain-cooled air.

Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows high pressure building in from the west, signaling the typical change we see this time of year toward hotter and drier weather.

The steering winds and temps forecast shows the upper high maintaining control of our skies the rest of the week, a weak upper wave will help push a very weak front into Texoma Sunday, a small chance of showers is in the forecast on Saturday night as it approaches. Long-range models show a more significant rainmaker in about 8 days, but by then we’ll probably need a few showers to keep our lawns green.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Saturday: 10% Showers

Saturday night: 20% Showers/storms

Sunday: Mostly Sunny

Monday: Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 10% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority