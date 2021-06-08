Upper High Equals Summer Heat
It will be in the 90s each day
Tuesday temperatures were generally at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday’s thank to sunshine and a lack of rain-cooled air.
Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows high pressure building in from the west, signaling the typical change we see this time of year toward hotter and drier weather.
The steering winds and temps forecast shows the upper high maintaining control of our skies the rest of the week, a weak upper wave will help push a very weak front into Texoma Sunday, a small chance of showers is in the forecast on Saturday night as it approaches. Long-range models show a more significant rainmaker in about 8 days, but by then we’ll probably need a few showers to keep our lawns green.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Thursday: Mostly Sunny
Friday: Mostly Sunny
Saturday: 10% Showers
Saturday night: 20% Showers/storms
Sunday: Mostly Sunny
Monday: Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 10% Showers
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority