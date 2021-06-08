WAPT golf comes through Texoma

ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Women’s All Pro Tour came through Hurricane Creek Country Club in Anna this week for the third annual Oscar Williams Classic. The event hosted 98 professional golfers from 17 different countries, with a total purse of $50,000.

Texas Women’s Open Champion Kenzie Wright participating in the event, the McKinney native shot a +2 (74) which puts her tied for 30th. Former Durant star Syndey Youngblood also participated, shooting a +4 (76).

The leader after the first round is Grace Kim of Sydney Australia, shooting a -5 (67). Round two is set to begin at 7:30 Wednesday morning.

