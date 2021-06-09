Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and...
The California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer were killed as they walked along a Southern California desert highway. A fourth girl lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and critically injured a fourth as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

The Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas and 13-year-old Sandra Mizer died Saturday night as they strolled on the shoulder of a road in Lucerne Valley.

Her mother tells KNBC-TV that 14-year-old Natalie Cole lost a leg and has life-threatening injuries.

The CHP recovered a pickup truck.

Witnesses say the driver and passenger got out and looked at the bodies before running away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Folterman, 38, was booked into the Grayson County Jail Saturday.
Denison man arrested for attempted child rape, child porn
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Child shot in the leg at Sherman apartment complex
Child shot in the leg at Sherman apartment complex
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death
Beto O’Rourke made a pit stop in Gainesville Monday as a part of his ‘Drive for Democracy’...
Beto O’Rourke now a volunteer deputy registrar in Cooke County

Latest News

Police wouldn't comment on the pending investigation, but they say detectives have an...
Father fatally shot over lawn care dispute with neighbor's landscaper
Officer Casey Ramstead performed the Heimlich Maneuver to save the choking infant while his...
Officers save 6-month-old baby choking in minivan on Calif. freeway
One of the officers performed the Heimlich Maneuver for infants on the 6-month-old baby, who...
Officer's split-second decisions save choking 6-month-old baby
HER Story is a targeted approach to stopping violence before it happens by creating a community...
Determination and Dedication, Amy’s Story