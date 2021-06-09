Family of Lamar Co. teen killed in ATV crash want lesson learned in her death

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Kaylee Starling has just finished her junior year at North Lamar High School when she was killed in an ATV accident in Chicota.

She was riding with a friend that day when when her grandmother gave her the same reminder she had given her time and again to wear her helmet.

“She felt a bump and the next thing, Kaylee was flying off,” said Boswell’s grandmother Judy Hoover. “She landed flat on her head and rolled a couple of times.”

Boswell was taken to the hospital, then airlifted to another one, before she was pronounced braindead Monday.

Hoover said Boswell was an experienced four-wheeler rider and had been riding since she was four-years-old.

“We had always surrounded Kaylee with love because she lost her mother 12 years ago,” said Ashley Skipworth, Kaylee’s aunt.

Kaylee’s mom died from a brain aneurysm and Kaylee had always wanted to follow in her mom’s selflessness and donate her organs as she had.

Boswell committed to donate her heart, kidneys, liver, lungs, pancreas and small intestine for research.

Along with her arteries, bones, eyes, heart valves, veins and more.

“She could possibly save over 100 lives doing this,” Hoover said.

But her family said that conversation has come way too soon.

“Kaylee has always had a helmet and if she had had this helmet on the other day, she would be sitting with us here now,” Hoover said.

Visit this link to apply to be an organ donor just like Kaylee.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.