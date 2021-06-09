Gittens reflects getting called up by Yankees

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -After almost seven years since draft day, former Sherman Bearcat and Grayson Viking Chris Gittens was called up to make his major league debut with the New York Yankees.

“My jaw dropped, I was like no way,” said Gittens. “So then right when that happened I started calling my family, calling everybody and it was great, it was wild.”

The news of Gittens’ call up caused a wave of support from the local community.

“It’s just fun to see a kid from Sherman, that grew up in Sherman, went through the elementary school system, the middle school system and the high school here, get his chance to play on the big stage,” said Sherman Baseball head coach Chris Anderson.

“I think I jumped the gun and started texting Chris and saying hey did you get the call,” said Grayson Baseball head coach Dusty Hart. “Anyway he did.”

Against the Red Sox on Saturday, Gittens became the 17th member of Grayson Baseball to make it to the big leagues.

“I’ve watched Yankees vs. Red Sox my whole life and just being in Yankee Stadium during the Boston Red Sox rivalry was crazy,” said Gittens.

”He’s been so close for so long it’s one of those deals you’re just waiting everyday to hear,” Hart said. “I was so happy for him.”

Gittens says he hopes his journey will have an impact on others with big aspirations.

”Allowing them to see a guy that was kind of in the shame shoes that they are 10 years ago and then now he’s on the big stage in New York playing against the Red Sox it’s huge for our morale and our kids,” said Anderson. “It kind of lifts their spirits and says I can be that next guy.”

”It took me six years, 362 days to get to the majors so it was a crazy experience,” said Gittens. “Don’t lose your drive, don’t lose your love for the game. If you love it, keep going at it. Keep doing whatever you got to do.”

