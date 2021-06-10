Gunter baseball hits the road for state

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers hit the round for the baseball state semi-finals Thursday morning. The Gunter community came together to send the Tigers off in style, with support from class mates, friends and family. Once their bags were packed, and they headed south for Round Rock ready to represent Gunter.

“Just another reason to remind them who they’re playing for,” said head coach Daryl Hellman. “That’s one thing we’ve been trying to tell them. Yeah, you’re playing for yourself, and that’s important. But you’ve got a town, you’ve got a family, Gunter baseball alumni, there’s a lot of people who are in this together. They’re representing everybody.”

“Everybody’s fired up,” said Gunter third baseman Cade Dodson. “We had a great week of practice, we’re ready to just get it going.”

“It’s special that they always have our back,” said Gunter short stop Cooper Wade. “Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball. It’s a great community.”

Gunter will play Malakoff Friday at noon.

