Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy

By KARE Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - With an uncertain future because of health issues, a French bulldog’s caretaker has created a bucket list for him to enjoy.

Teri Woolard says 5-month-old Hammie goes from “little old man that just loves to snuggle to crazy, crazy puppy,”

Woolard is Hammie’s caretaker and the neonatal program coordinator at Secondhand Hounds in Minneapolis.

The French bulldog may not live much longer.

Hammie was born with a cleft palate and several rare heart defects that require special care from the animal rescue.

The puppy may also undergo a first-of-its-kind surgery at the University of Minnesota.

In their short time together, Woolard is making it her mission to help Hammie launch a bucket list.

“The little guy’s got some big adventures planned this summer,” she said.

The pair has been busy checking off their list.

The two are living their best life riding a Zamboni, playing arcade games, posing at a photo shoot and taking a Pilates class.

“Dogs, they don’t have the same concept of day-to-day life as we do. They don’t know tomorrow. They’re living in the moment which is so great,” Woolard said.

If Hammie is able to get the surgery and it is success, he may eventually be placed up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Loredo will serve 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.
Sherman pastor found guilty, sentenced for child sexual assault
Sherman man resisting arrest after traffic stop, later threatens officers with physical...
Sherman man threatens Denison police while resisting arrest
A new entertainment venue is opening up near Ardmore, and they’re bringing in a heavy hitter...
World-famous rapper Snoop Dogg performing in Ardmore for July 4th
D.A.W.G rescues over 30 dogs from one Bryan County home in two weeks after daughter of home...
D.A.W.G rescues 31 dogs from one Bryan County home
Bennington police said the crash happened sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday...
Oklahoma man killed in Bennington crash

Latest News

Denison Public Library kicked off their summer reading program
Denison Public Library kicks off summer reading program
Watson Classic Drive-In in Denison host car show to raise money for C7 charity
Watson Classic Drive-In host car show for charity
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene