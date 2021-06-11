Gunter’s baseball season ends in state semifinals

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers baseball season ended with a 4-3 loss to Malakoff in the state semifinals.

Gunter erased a 3-0 deficit after scoring a run in the 4th inning and two more in the 6th inning to tie the game at three.

Malakoff scored a run in the bottom of the 7th inning to win the game 4-3 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Gunter finished with it’s best season since 2001.

