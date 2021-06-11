Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

This 2017 photo shows a combine. Minority farmers have maintained for decades that they have...
This 2017 photo shows a combine. Minority farmers have maintained for decades that they have been unfairly denied farm loans and other government assistance.(Source: KFVS/file)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has halted a loan forgiveness program for farmers of color in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Milwaukee issued a temporary restraining order Thursday suspending the program for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The program pays up to 120% of direct or guaranteed farm loan balances for Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian American or Pacific Islander farmers. President Joe Biden’s administration created the loan forgiveness program as part of its COVID-19 pandemic relief plan.

Emily Newton, the lead attorney representing the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the lawsuit, didn’t immediately respond to an email Friday seeking comment on the restraining order.

Minority farmers have maintained for decades that they have been unfairly denied farm loans and other government assistance. Federal agriculture officials in 1999 and 2010 settled lawsuits from Black farmers accusing the agency of discriminating against them.

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed suit in April arguing white farmers aren’t eligible, amounting to a violation of their constitutional rights. The firm sued on behalf of 12 farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Oregon and Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Loredo will serve 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.
Sherman pastor found guilty, sentenced for child sexual assault
Sherman man resisting arrest after traffic stop, later threatens officers with physical...
Sherman man threatens Denison police while resisting arrest
A new entertainment venue is opening up near Ardmore, and they’re bringing in a heavy hitter...
World-famous rapper Snoop Dogg performing in Ardmore for July 4th
D.A.W.G rescues over 30 dogs from one Bryan County home in two weeks after daughter of home...
D.A.W.G rescues 31 dogs from one Bryan County home
Bennington police said the crash happened sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday...
Oklahoma man killed in Bennington crash

Latest News

Denison Public Library kicked off their summer reading program
Denison Public Library kicks off summer reading program
Watson Classic Drive-In in Denison host car show to raise money for C7 charity
Watson Classic Drive-In host car show for charity
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene