Local ER gives free physicals for student athletes

By Emily Tabar
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Today a local ER performed free physicals for area high school athletes.

Trusted ER in Sherman said because they’re a 24-hour facility, they’re able to help out the community.

One way they were able to do that was to provide this service for free, without an appointment.

Any Grayson County UIL student could get the free examination.

Erick Tilley’s daughter needed a physical for Denison athletics, and said the convenience was worth the visit.

“The cheer coach let us know that they were gonna be giving out free physicals for all the girls that needed one still. I mean the price was definitely a catcher for me,” said Tilley.

“Sometimes it can be a big burden for the family practices you know to try to get all of the kids in for their physicals. So we’re happy to do it, we’re here anyway and we’re happy to help out,” said Dr. Benjamin Blake, emergency doctor for Trusted ER.

They will be providing free physicals again Friday and mid-July from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

