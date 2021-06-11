Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Reports: Volkswagen data breach affects 3 million people

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car during a press tour in Zwickau, central Germany.(AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Volkswagen USA said Friday that a data breach of one of its vendors exposed information of more than 3 million U.S. customers, according to multiple reports.

Of those, about 90,000 had sensitive data revealed, including drivers license numbers and Social Security numbers in some cases, CNN reported.

People affected included buyers and prospective buyers of VW and its luxury brand Audi. At least basic contact information - such as phone numbers, addresses and email addresses - was stolen.

Reuters reported VW said it would offer free credit protection services to people who had sensitive information revealed. The automaker said it has reached out to them.

The outside vendor was used for gathering sales and marketing data and collected information from customers between 2014 and 2019. The information was in an unsecured file, Reuters said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Loredo will serve 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.
Sherman pastor found guilty, sentenced for child sexual assault
Sherman man resisting arrest after traffic stop, later threatens officers with physical...
Sherman man threatens Denison police while resisting arrest
A new entertainment venue is opening up near Ardmore, and they’re bringing in a heavy hitter...
World-famous rapper Snoop Dogg performing in Ardmore for July 4th
D.A.W.G rescues over 30 dogs from one Bryan County home in two weeks after daughter of home...
D.A.W.G rescues 31 dogs from one Bryan County home
Bennington police said the crash happened sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday...
Oklahoma man killed in Bennington crash

Latest News

Denison Public Library kicked off their summer reading program
Denison Public Library kicks off summer reading program
Watson Classic Drive-In in Denison host car show to raise money for C7 charity
Watson Classic Drive-In host car show for charity
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene