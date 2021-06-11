Sherman man threatens Denison police while resisting arrest

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was convicted of retaliation after resisting arrest last year.

Denison police stopped Isaiah Patterson in a traffic stop as they describe as a routine traffic stop, on August 2, 2020.

Denison Police said he improperly travelled across lanes and was speeding.

An officer pulled him over, but Patterson tried to run from the officers leading them on a short pursuit.

They did arrest him, but he threatened the officers with physical violence.

Patterson also admitted to attacking officers when he was in the Grayson County Jail back in 2016. Patterson pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an officer and one count of taking a weapon from an officer, and spent 84 days in jail.

A jury convicted him on one count of retaliation for the traffic stop this week.

Patterson was tased during the incident, but did not appear to be affected.

The District Attorney’s office said the officers did everything right, and the outcome could have been much worse if they hadn’t acted so quickly.

“We are very proud of how they handled themselves, they were very professional, they demonstrated restraint and just every aspect of it, they handled themselves as I would describe it perfectly, this is perfect police work, they had an unruly crowd and a violent suspect they were dealing with and they did it extremely well and we are extremely proud of them and we back them up in everything that they do,” Assistant District Attorney for Grayson County Benjamin Craig Smith said.

Patterson could get two to 10 years in prison for this third degree felony conviction.

The judge will sentence him at a later date as he is being held in the Grayson county Jail.

