Sherman pastor found guilty, sentenced for child sexual assault

By Emily Tabar
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman pastor was found guilty Wednesday for sexual assault of a child, and sentenced this afternoon.

Iglesia Pentecostes Shalom is a Pentecostal church here in Sherman where Antonio Loredo is pastor.

This week he was found guilty by a Collin County jury on all counts.

The 55-year-old was charged with 3 counts of child sexual assault and an additional count of indecency with a child for the abuse that began twenty years ago.

Court documents say the victim came forward years later after Loredo molested her starting when she was 12-years-old in the early 2000s.

They state the abuse continued until he tried to have sex with her in 2005.

Loredo, who lived in Collin County when the abuse occurred, wasn’t indicted for these crimes until January of this year.

Collin County jail records say he was taken into custody Wednesday.

The same jury that convicted him sentenced him Friday to 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.

KXII was told that Loredo often guest preached at several other churches including another church here in Sherman.

We reached out to his church today for comment, but got no response.

