Sooners win 5th softball national championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game and Oklahoma won its fifth national championship, beating Florida State 5-1 in the Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners had lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.

Oklahoma won Game 2 6-2 behind Juarez, who went 5-0 at the World Series and was named Most Outstanding Player. She allowed four runs in 31 1/3 innings.

The top-seeded Sooners dropped a stunner to James Madison in the series’ opening game, but recovered to beat the Dukes and then got past Florida State after dropping Game 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.