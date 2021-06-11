Texoma Local
Sooners win 5th softball national championship

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the...
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the team celebrates after defeating Florida State in the final game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game and Oklahoma won its fifth national championship, beating Florida State 5-1 in the Women’s College World Series.

The Sooners had lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.

Oklahoma won Game 2 6-2 behind Juarez, who went 5-0 at the World Series and was named Most Outstanding Player. She allowed four runs in 31 1/3 innings.

The top-seeded Sooners dropped a stunner to James Madison in the series’ opening game, but recovered to beat the Dukes and then got past Florida State after dropping Game 1.

