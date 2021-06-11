Texoma Regional Blood Center needing donations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma Regional Blood Center in Sherman said they are in desperate need of all types of blood donations.

Melanie Robertson is the recruiter for the center and said she has never seen the supply this low for this long.

They are the only blood supplier for five Texoma hospitals and they need every type of blood.

Yesterday they had less than 50 units of blood on their shelves.

She said it’s attributed to donor fatigue, and most people are mainly focused on their own needs and homes rather than the community.

“When it comes to blood donation that’s just something that can’t be done because the only way for us to come up with the blood is for it donated, there’s no technological advancement and there’s no substitute for it,” Robertson said.

You can donate at the blood center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our annual KXII All American blood drives begin later this month across Texoma, including in Sherman on June 25th.

