Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the two shared a room on the Celebrity Millennium.

The cruise line said they don’t have any symptoms and are currently in isolation.

The two tested positive during a required end-of-cruise test.

Earlier this week, the parent company of Celebrity Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group, tweeted the Millennium was the first ship to sail with guests from North America.

All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated prior to the trip, which set sail from Saint Maarten on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Loredo will serve 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.
Sherman pastor found guilty, sentenced for child sexual assault
Sherman man resisting arrest after traffic stop, later threatens officers with physical...
Sherman man threatens Denison police while resisting arrest
A new entertainment venue is opening up near Ardmore, and they’re bringing in a heavy hitter...
World-famous rapper Snoop Dogg performing in Ardmore for July 4th
D.A.W.G rescues over 30 dogs from one Bryan County home in two weeks after daughter of home...
D.A.W.G rescues 31 dogs from one Bryan County home
Bennington police said the crash happened sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday...
Oklahoma man killed in Bennington crash

Latest News

Denison Public Library kicked off their summer reading program
Denison Public Library kicks off summer reading program
Watson Classic Drive-In in Denison host car show to raise money for C7 charity
Watson Classic Drive-In host car show for charity
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene