World-famous rapper Snoop Dogg performing in Ardmore for July 4th

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new entertainment venue is opening up near Ardmore, and they’re bringing in a heavy hitter for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The world-famous rapper is promoting his new “From tha streets to tha suites” album at a new venue just outside of Ardmore called 410 Live.

Venue owner Jaron Bailey said people have wondered if the event will be in person.

“Everything here is live, on stage, the real people, the real show,” Bailey said. “It’s more than I’ve taken on before, and I’m excited to do it. But it’s definitely a little nerve wracking trying to get it altogether.”

Bailey said there’s still a lot of work to do-recent rain halted construction on the amphitheater, but he’s confident that with local food vendors, camping, a lake, a bar and a dispensary for those with medical cards, the concert will be a good time.

“Basically looking at about 14 acres of outdoor amphitheater area where the lake is the backdrop on the sunset evening behind the stage,” Bailey said.

Texas based country music band Randy Rogers will perform the day before.

Tickets are just over $50 dollars for Randy, and $60 for Snoop. Bailey said you can feel good about that price: 20 % of the proceeds are going to non-profit The Shelter of His Wings, which gives safe housing to sex trafficking victims.

“No matter what we do here, we’re gonna give back,” Bailey said. “With or without you knowing, you’re gonna come out here and have fun and do what you want to do. And at the end, you’re gonna realize your money went to a good place.”

