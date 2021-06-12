Denison Public Library kicks off summer reading program

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - With schools out and summer in, the Denison Public Library kicked off their annual summer reading club on Saturday, with a magical guest.

The library had face painting, photo-ops for the kids, and a unicorn.

The summer reading challenge is divided up into age groups, each with different levels where readers can receive prizes for the most amount of books read.

Director of the library, Greg Mitchell, said with the pandemic last year, they weren’t able to host in-person events but are happy to have the community back out again.

“It’s great to see everybody out, it’s great to see kids again, during the whole pandemic it wasn’t as much fun and I really enjoy when we have events like this and I think everybody does,” Mitchell said.

Anybody can sign up for the reading program, and the challenge ends July 24th, and the Denison Public Library plans to have a petting zoo to wrap up the event.

You can sign up on their website, or in person at the library.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.