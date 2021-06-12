Early-Morning Storms, Afternoon Sun
A few storms producing strong winds
Intense thunderstorms moved out of central Oklahoma in the early-morning hours of your Saturday, entering our northern counties with lots of lightning and heavy rain, and sending a few pockets of strong wind into Texoma. The activity will weaken through mid-morning as it moves southward, but be alert to the possibility of dangerous skies before 8 a.m. The system dies off during the morning and the rest of the forecast remains unchanged - sun and heat.
Slightly drier air filters in between Sunday and Wednesday meaning the overnight lows will be a little easier to take (not as warm or muggy). After tonight, no rain is expected until the middle of next week.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: 60% Storms early, Mostly sunny afternoon
Sunday: Mostly Sunny
Monday: Sunny
Tuesday: Sunny
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 20% Showers
Friday: Mostly Sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority