Early-Morning Storms, Afternoon Sun

A few storms producing strong winds
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Intense thunderstorms moved out of central Oklahoma in the early-morning hours of your Saturday, entering our northern counties with lots of lightning and heavy rain, and sending a few pockets of strong wind into Texoma. The activity will weaken through mid-morning as it moves southward, but be alert to the possibility of dangerous skies before 8 a.m. The system dies off during the morning and the rest of the forecast remains unchanged - sun and heat.

Slightly drier air filters in between Sunday and Wednesday meaning the overnight lows will be a little easier to take (not as warm or muggy). After tonight, no rain is expected until the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 60% Storms early, Mostly sunny afternoon

Sunday: Mostly Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: 20% Showers

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

