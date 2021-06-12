Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre

By Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.

The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Loredo will serve 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.
Sherman pastor found guilty, sentenced for child sexual assault
Sherman man resisting arrest after traffic stop, later threatens officers with physical...
Sherman man threatens Denison police while resisting arrest
A new entertainment venue is opening up near Ardmore, and they’re bringing in a heavy hitter...
World-famous rapper Snoop Dogg performing in Ardmore for July 4th
D.A.W.G rescues over 30 dogs from one Bryan County home in two weeks after daughter of home...
D.A.W.G rescues 31 dogs from one Bryan County home
Bennington police said the crash happened sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday...
Oklahoma man killed in Bennington crash

Latest News

Denison Public Library kicked off their summer reading program
Denison Public Library kicks off summer reading program
Watson Classic Drive-In in Denison host car show to raise money for C7 charity
Watson Classic Drive-In host car show for charity
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene