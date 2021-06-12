Local businesses gear up for big weekend with Bass Master tourney on Lake Ray Roberts

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - The first day of the Bassmasters Classic Tournament kicked off Friday featuring some of the best anglers from around the world.

On shore, at The Square in Pilot Point, local business owners were gearing up for what they thought would be heavy foot traffic. But day one, for some, didn’t exactly live up to expectations.

“Not a lot of people came out today,” said Pilot Point Coffee House owner Jimerson Adkins. “We were prepping just in case but we’re expecting a larger turn out tomorrow.”

Adkins, and shop owners around the square, usually see a steady increase in customers when the farmer’s market is set up in town. That’s typically on the last Saturday of the month during the spring, summer and fall.

However, this Saturday will feature twice as many vendors in the square. On top of the tournament out at the lake Adkins said his sales could “double or even quadruple.”

“Everybody needs coffee,” Adkins said. “Tonight we have a band going and tomorrow we’re going to have a couple of acts going out at the gazebo and we see a noticeable uptick in business when we have the music going.”

Allison Martin owns Martin General Store. She’ll have her doors open when the Pilot Point Chamber of Commerce puts on their farmer’s market on the square Saturday. There will be live music and food vendors from 10 am to 2 pm.

“When everyone comes here I think they’re surprised with how much stuff I actually have in here because it’s a small shop,” Martin said. “It’s a general store with kind of a nod to the past.”

Gretchen Counts owns Southern Junkies and Puzzle Barbershop, which sells men’s fishing gear, women’s clothing, jewelry and cuts hair as well. She said they actually saw more foot traffic than usual and she thanks the temperatures which were creeping up into the 90′s.

“It’s hot outside so anybody looking for a cool place to come in, hang out we’ve definitely seen a little bit more traffic,” Counts said.

Anglers from all over the world will be out competing at the tournament again tomorrow and Adkins said he expects an uptick in activity at the square as well.

“Every time there’s an event we do quite well,” Adkins said.

