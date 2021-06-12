Tishomingo duo signs with Marian University

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - A pair of high school teammates will remain on the same Lacrosse team in college. Levi Underwood and Andrew Frazier of Tishomingo High School both signed with Marian University in Wisconsin.

The pair played with the Durant lacrosse team, and competed in a league that plays against DFW teams.

They are now the first lacrosse players from Tishomingo to compete at the next level. Lacrosse is a growing sport in the area, and they say it’s a sport they fell in love with.

“Whenever I was younger, I used to go to a chickasaw camp, it was stick ball and lacrosse,” said Underwood. “I got introduced to lacrosse through that, and I wanted to find ways to play it more. I got really intrigued by it, so I just wanted to keep going.”

“Just from playing stick ball,” said Frazier. “Coach Mike from Durant reached out to us, asked us if we’d come play, it was the way.”

