Watson Classic Drive-In host car show for charity

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - For the first time, Watson Classic Drive-In held a Burgers and Rods car show Saturday afternoon.

Around 80 people registered to check out dozens of cars, from classics like corvettes, off-road cars and some showing off vintage cars.

Watson Burger also raised money for C7, a charity against human trafficking.

Owner of Watson Classic Drive-in, Brandon Watson, wanted to do something for the community to take part in.

“We just trying to bring something cool for everybody to come out and enjoy really, I mean, it’s a good turn out so far, you know even with the rain this morning it’s a great turn out,” Watson said.

Watson use to hold custom king cars shows every year but after that ended he wanted to start it up again on his own.

“We haven’t had car shows in four or five years and this is the first one, I personally, me and Angela, have put on ourselves and it’s definitely a learning experience. We hope if we can continue this on that it would definitely grow to something bigger and better.” Watson

There was a best in show winner for the cars, and each car class had their own winner as well.

