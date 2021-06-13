D.A.W.G. rescues 100 dogs from a Whitewright home

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Animal Welfare Group rescued another 100 dogs from a single house in Whitewright Saturday morning.

“It broke my heart and I knew I could not leave them in those conditions and so we came back and got the adoption trailer and we just loaded them all up and said we will just figure it all out,” Phillips said.

100 dogs were rescued from a Whitewright home on Saturday afternoon, and earlier in the week, Denison Animal Welfare Group rescued 31 dogs from a home in Bryan County.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that the community is behind you and that’s why we can do things like this because we know we have that community that supports us and even though we didn’t have a plan when we started we knew that the community would come forward and support us when we do the thing that’s the right thing to do,” Phillips said.

Executive Director of D.A.W. G. Stephanie Phillips said she got a call from the Whitewright Police Department on Friday to rescue the dogs as they were not in a proper living condition environment.

The dogs were enclosed in a small house, had urine and feces in their fur, and every dog had fleas and pesticides in their stomach.

“We went out there to kind of assess the situation and see if we can help, we were thinking maybe 20 to 30 dogs we could help but once we got out there the conditions were not livable so we decided to take them all,” Phillips said.

Phillips said it took about an hour to rescue the 89 dogs that they brought back to the shelter but took around eight hours to get the dogs bathed, groomed, and vaccinated.

Some officers with the Whitewright police department are fostering the dogs, and Phillips said the community has already taken 40 dogs out of the shelter to adopt or foster.

“We feel great, we have a lot of love to give as you can see and we are so excited to show her the attention she deserves,” Black said.

The remaining dogs that do not get adopted or fostered will be shipped up to some of the shelters D.A.W. G. partners up north on Wednesday.

“They are all fairly well socialized and not feral so they are going to need a few days to decompress and become part of a family and they are going to be awesome pets,” Phillips said.

Phillips said the dog’s original owners will not be facing charges.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.