Police searching for suspects in stolen pickup

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Calera police are asking for help in identifying two thieves who they believe stole a pick up truck Saturday afternoon.

Police say two suspects, a 6″ man with brown hair, and a 5″ 1″ woman with glasses, pulled up to the High Limits pawn shop in Calera, in a black Chevy Avalanche.

They say the pair stole a white Ford F-250 pick-up truck from the parking lot, at around 3:30 p.m.

The pick up has a Chickasaw tag CN-33970, and an Oklahoma Highway patrol sticker on the back mirror.

If you have any information, contact the police.

Denison police say the owner pinged the truck headed into Denison Saturday night, but police have not released any more updates.

