2nd drowning at Lake Texoma in 2021

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man lost his life Sunday after he drowned in Lake Texoma, trying to swim to shore.

It’s the second drowning Texas game wardens have seen in Grayson County this year alone.

“(They were) Happy, laughing, joking, they seemed confident so I didn’t think much of it,” said Crystal Martin, a woman who just happened to be fishing at the lake.

Martin remembers of 27-year-old Kevionte Stevenson, just moments before he and his brother started swimming toward a remote island, known as the Old Gainesville Boat Club.

“Normally when the lake is down, it’s a peninsula,” said Grayson County Game Warden Daron Blackerby. “We have a lot of people that come fish off that peninsula, but right now with the lake levels being so high, they can’t actually walk out there to it. They have to actually swim to get out to that island.”

Martin, a Sadler native, says it’s a spot only most locals know about, but recently it has become popular with visitors.

“That’s when it dawned on me, nobody here could swim good,” Martin said. “I got down to the water as fast as I could- I walked all the way down in the water, as far as they were but when I got to him, all I could see was bubbles. He was going under water.”

After nearly 20 minutes of CPR from Martin and other bystanders, Stevenson was taken to a hospital where he died.

“I tried to do everything that I could to help him, but there was a point when I realized he was already too far gone,” Martin said. “I hate to say that. My greatest sympathy goes out to the family, especially all those kids, nobody should ever have to see something that traumatizing.”

Martin says after what she experienced, she can never return to her favorite fishing spot.

“You hear about it all the time in Texas and Oklahoma lakes, but to actually see it happen is heart wrenching. All those cries from his family, the sense of panic, and desperation in the moment it was chilling, just too much,” said Martin.

Game Wardens say as more people head out to the lake, they stress the importance of life jackets and say even the most confident of swimmers can fall victim to drowning.

