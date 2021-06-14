Denison is a top U.S. city for vacation rental investors

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Summertime means packing up the family and hitting the road for a vacation, but many are choosing to not stray far from home and instead staying in a vacation rental home. Short-term rental data names Denison a top U.S. city for vacation home investors.

Rental homes are becoming a popular choice for vacationers. Earlier this year, Denison was named a top US city for vacation rental investors.

“I’ve seen a lot of people starting to do Airbnb. When we started this probably about 2 years ago, you can look in Denison, you can see the amount of listings that are here,” said Justin Briscoe, owner of Briscoe Homes.

AirDNA, a short-term rental data provider, lists Denison as number 17 of the top 18 U.S. cities for vacation rental investors. The list is based on rental demand, revenue growth and “investability” of a city.

“And now when you look at that it’s substantially more, so I think there’s a lot of people realizing the benefit and the money that can be made through Airbnb,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe said they’ve been making the transition from long-term rentals to short-term vacation rentals.

“The benefit of the Airbnb short-term rentals over long-term rentals is just we make more money on the short-term rentals,” said Briscoe.

He said the city benefits off short-term rentals the same way they do for hotels: the hotel and occupancy tax.

Right now he has 7 short-term rental homes in Denison and is finishing up a new tiny home community.

“People instead of going to the hotels, they come stay at our units. They get a kitchen, they get a yard, they get their own space and they don’t have a neighbor right next door to them,” said Briscoe.

Briscoe said the cost to stay a night at a rental home is about the same for a hotel visit.

“Jumping on a plane and going somewhere, I think COVID kind of changed a lot of things so people wanna get out of the big metroplex area and we’re an hour out of Dallas, and so you come up here and get to go to Lake Texoma and just see all the cool things that we have here in Denison,” said Briscoe.

If you’re looking to try a vacation rental, Airbnb lists over 100 lofts, guest houses and tiny homes just in Denison.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.