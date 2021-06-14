High Pressure to the West, More Heat

High pressure mid-upper level ridge will continue to have a hold over our weather into this weekend. Looks like mostly sunny and hot with warm nights. A hint of rain moves into the forecast but not until late Sunday into Monday of next week as the ridge move off to our southwest. Heat index will be near 100 each day so drink plenty of water and check on friends and neighbors and pets.

Forecast:

Today, sunny, high near 95, heat index: 99, ENE 5-10

Tonight, mostly clear, low 70, ENE 3-7

Wednesday, sunny, high 94, heat index 98, SE 5-10

Thursday, sunny, S. 5-10, 71/95

Friday, sunny, S. 5-15, 72/94

Saturday, mostly sunny, SE 5-15, 72/93

Sunday, mostly sunny, 10% showers late, SE 5-15, 73/92

Monday, partly sunny, 30% showers, S. 10-20, 73/91

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority