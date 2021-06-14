Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

High Pressure to the West, More Heat

Heat Index near 100 next few days.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Miller
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure mid-upper level ridge will continue to have a hold over our weather into this weekend. Looks like mostly sunny and hot with warm nights. A hint of rain moves into the forecast but not until late Sunday into Monday of next week as the ridge move off to our southwest. Heat index will be near 100 each day so drink plenty of water and check on friends and neighbors and pets.

Forecast:

Today, sunny, high near 95, heat index: 99, ENE 5-10

Tonight, mostly clear, low 70, ENE 3-7

Wednesday, sunny, high 94, heat index 98, SE 5-10

Thursday, sunny, S. 5-10, 71/95

Friday, sunny, S. 5-15, 72/94

Saturday, mostly sunny, SE 5-15, 72/93

Sunday, mostly sunny, 10% showers late, SE 5-15, 73/92

Monday, partly sunny, 30% showers, S. 10-20, 73/91

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

A Sherman man lost his life Sunday after he drowned in Lake Texoma, trying to swim to shore.
2nd drowning at Lake Texoma in 2021
Denison Animal Welfare Group rescues 100 dogs from Whitewright home after rescuing 31 dogs...
D.A.W.G. rescues 100 dogs from a Whitewright home
A Hunt County man was arrested Saturday, after he ran over someone with his truck and attempted...
Hunt County man arrested for running over victim with truck
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert issued after Texas police officer shot during foot chase
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow