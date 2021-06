SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman announced another road closure and say to expect traffic to increase.

Lamberth road between Travis Street and U.S. Highway 75 closed over the weekend for an emergency replacement of a sewer main.

The city says to expect this closure to last for the next month.

