Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sherman man lost his life Sunday after he drowned in Lake Texoma, trying to swim to shore.
Sherman man drowns at Lake Texoma
Denison Animal Welfare Group rescues 100 dogs from Whitewright home after rescuing 31 dogs...
D.A.W.G. rescues 100 dogs from a Whitewright home
A Hunt County man was arrested Saturday, after he ran over someone with his truck and attempted...
Hunt County man arrested for running over victim with truck
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert issued after Texas police officer shot during foot chase
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

Latest News

Sherman animal shelter says they're struggling to find space for dozens of dogs and cats.
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity
Local company, Breath of Life in Sherman comments on Philips equipment recall.
Local company comments on Philips recall
Sherman animal shelter at 200% capacity
Former Denison pastor, David Pettigrew has taken a plea deal with the feds and is now pleading...
Denison pastor takes plea deal in federal child porn case
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote